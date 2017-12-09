Lights out! 3s carry Marquette to 82-63 win over Wisconsin

Andrew Rowsey scored 24 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Markus Howard added 23 points, and Marquette defeated in-state rival Wisconsin 82-63 on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles' high-scoring backcourt duo played through foul trouble to claim the school's second straight road win in a series marking its 100th anniversary.

A 14-4 run highlighted by 10 points from Rowsey over a 3-plus minute span of the second half turned a five-point lead into a 60-46 advantage with 12:04 left for Marquette (7-3), which led comfortably most of the rest of the way at the Kohl Center.

Brad Davison scored 20 points for the Badgers (4-7), while Ethan Happ added 17 on 8-of-15 shooting.

But season-long offensive woes continued for the Badgers, who played their first game without injured starting point guard D'Mitrik Trice (foot). Happ, one of the best big men in the country, had five of the team's 12 turnovers.

Wisconsin fell to three games under .500 for the first time since going 1-4 to start the 2001-02 season, though that team still made the NCAA Tournament. Coach Greg Gard's squad will need a similarly dramatic turnaround to reach the NCAAs for a 20th straight season.

Marquette's quick guards and wings made easy cuts to the bucket early. Playmakers Rowsey (four fouls) and Howard (three fouls) hit 3s when they weren't sitting on the bench in foul trouble. Rowsey also made all seven of his free-throw attempts.

Sam Hauser added 16 points for Marquette.

TAKEAWAYS

Marquette: Coach Steve Wojociechowski's team is fun to watch when they're hitting 3s. The Golden Eagles at one point hit six straight from behind the arc in building a 17-point lead in the first half before Wisconsin chipped away to get to 41-32 at the half. ... Howard presents defenses with a dilemma with his range because the 5-foot-11 sophomore is also quick enough to beat a defender for layups.

Wisconsin: It was an admirable start for a short-handed team that announced before the game that it would be without Trice and key backcourt reserve Kobe King (knee) indefinitely with injuries. The Badgers were already having enough trouble scoring with them in the lineup. Wisconsin will need more production on both ends of the floor from Brevin Pritzl (10 points) and Khalil Iverson (six points), and hope that Davison, a freshman guard, can continue playing through a lingering left shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The addition of 6-foot-11 center Harry Froling next week could help Marquette deal with top post players like Happ down the road. The SMU transfer is eligible to play starting with the team's next game against Northern Illinois on Dec. 18.

Wisconsin: Hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

