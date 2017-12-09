Fire extinguisher causes closure of Weston Target - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire extinguisher causes closure of Weston Target

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WESTON (WAOW) -

A fire extinguisher forced the Target store in Weston to be closed for hours on Saturday, according to an official with the Everest Metro Police Department..

It happened Saturday afternoon when a fire extinguisher burst and powder spread all over the place, according to an official with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response.

The store reopened at around 4:30 pm.

No injuries were reported.

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
