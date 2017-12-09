Central Wisconsin girl qualifies for two of the biggest dog shows in U.S.

A Waushara County girl is going to the super bowl of dog shows. Mikala Seymour and her best friend, a St. Bernard named Ellington, are an award-winning duo.

"I can't imagine life without him," Mikala said.

Now, at only fourteen, she's a "Top Junior Handler" headed to two of the biggest dog shows in the Nation, the American Kennel Club National Championship Show in Orlando, Florida and Westminster Kennel Club in NYC.

"It was the longest day of my life waiting for this to be posted and finally at seven o'clock at night the list was posted and it said Mikala Seymour Plainfield Wisconsin and I'm just cheering in the car and tearing up and oh my god she did it, she made it," said Mikala's mother, Nadene Seymour, who also showed her own St. Bernard growing up.

Qualifying thanks to her high GPA and several first-place wins, Mikala is the only junior handler in the country showing a St. Bernard at the shows. Ellington is always ready for showtime.

"Whenever we show he does change a little bit, but he's still a big love bug and usually knows, O-K, I have to learn how to stand still now, and not move and do the best I can, for her," Mikala said.

Mikala trained Ellington herself. She's been showing since she was just six years-old.

"She puts on that suit, she's professional, she's composed, she goes in the ring and she knows what she needs to do," said Nadene. "The dog responds to her and as a mom, I'm just sitting outside the ring just, 'yes, they're doing it, they're working together,' and it's amazing to see."

The Seymour family is hoping to add some special new ribbons to the collection.

"There's a bond between us that can't be broken," Mikala said.

She and Ellington go to the competition in Florida next weekend and the one in New York in 2018.