Portage County first responders battle to win the Red Kettle Challenge

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Portage County first responders battled it out Saturday to see who could raise the most money for the Salvation Army. 

Members of the Plover and Stevens Point fire and police departments stood in front of Portage County businesses, taking part in the annual Red Kettle Campaign. 

Stevens Point Police Officer Chris Marshall was with his family outside of Trig's in Stevens Point and said even though it is considered a competition, everyone is a winner. 

"It's the giving time of the season and there are people that are less fortunate out there so that's what we're doing is trying to raise money for the Salvation Army to help those in need," Marshall said. 

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through December 26. This year's fund raising goal is $175,000. 

