Golden Eagles take care of Badgers, 82-63 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Golden Eagles take care of Badgers, 82-63

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Hot shooting was the key for Marquette on Saturday as the Golden Eagles took down instate rival Wisconsin at the Kohl Center. 

Newsline 9's Alexis Geffin has more from Madison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.