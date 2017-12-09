UWSP men's basketball drops Hope College 91-77

Top-seeded UW-Whitewater eliminated the third-seeded UW-Stevens Point baseball team from the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship by an 8-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
The third-seeded and 12th-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team stayed alive in the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Baseball Championship with a 13-3 win in seven innings over fourth-seeded UW-Stout on Friday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 117-100 on Saturday night for their third consecutive victory. The Bucks built a 22-point lead early in the...More >>
Josh Petruccelli and Jawanza Evans-Morris ran for two touchdowns each and second-seeded Mount Union rallied from 25 points down in the second half to defeat No. 3 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 43-40 on Saturday when the Titans...More >>
