Former SPASH Panther Sam Hauser won many state championships at the Kohl Center as a high school standout. Saturday morning, he was back in Madison this time donning a Marquette University jersey.

The Golden Eagles took care of business against a shorthanded Badgers club, 82-63, as Hauser scored 16 points including four triples.

Newsline 9's Alexis Geffin has more on the local product.