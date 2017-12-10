Lawmakers, groups urge fast deployment of Asian carp defense

A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazes

College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast

San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 years

A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsy

Scientists call on US to allow research on pot meds for pets

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

A winter storm has shrouded the Deep South in snow and threatened more overnight as it advances eastward.

Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over what they say is a failure to enforce smog standards.

US fails to enforce smog rules, 14 states allege in lawsuit

America's first black astronaut is finally getting full honors on the 50th anniversary of his death.

First black astronaut honored on 50th anniversary of death

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

Are 3-D mammograms really better? US puts scans to the test

Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.

Officials: Whales, after deadly year, could become extinct

Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.

'Firefighting at Christmas' may become normal in California

A major flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire has sent residents fleeing as flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.

New evacuations as huge Southern California fire flares up

Disney and Pixar's "Coco" has topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theaters.

Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.

Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore

Members of Congress and Great Lakes advocacy groups are pressing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to strengthen defenses against Asian carp at a crucial choke point.

The Corps is considering a $275 million plan to bolster the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, with devices such as water jets and noisemakers to prevent the invasive fish from migrating from the Illinois River to Lake Michigan.

Environmental groups submitted 10,000 citizen letters supporting the plan Friday, the deadline for a public comment period. About 50 sporting and conservation organizations also endorsed it.

More than two dozen U.S. House members signed a letter urging the Corps to install the protections faster than the eight-year timeframe currently proposed.

Scientists say Asian carp could seriously harm native Great Lakes fish populations.