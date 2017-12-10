Wisconsin governor to sign bill lifting mining moratorium - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin governor to sign bill lifting mining moratorium

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign a bill lifting Wisconsin's moratorium on gold and silver mining.

The Republican governor is scheduled to sign the "Mining for America" bill Monday in Rhinelander.

Walker voted to impose the moratorium when he was in the state Assembly in 1998. But his spokesman, Tom Evenson, has said Walker believes mining can be done without harming the environment.

Under current state law, sulfide mining applicants had to prove that similar mines have operated and been closed in North America without polluting.

Wisconsin regulators have never issued a final determination that any mining applicant has satisfied the requirements, leading critics to label the requirements a de facto ban on sulfide mining.

The new bill eliminates the requirements. It won't go into effect for six months.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.