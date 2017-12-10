UPDATE: Police arrest 2 in woman's death in Janesville - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Police arrest 2 in woman's death in Janesville

JANESVILLE (AP) -

Janesville police say two people are in custody in the death of a woman.

Officers were called Saturday afternoon after a 43-year-old woman was found dead inside a home. Police executed a search warrant at the home and collected evidence.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman after finding evidence linking them to the woman's death.

The Janesville Gazette reports the death appears suspicious and that police are treating it as a homicide. But a police news release says authorities do not believe the public is in danger.

An autopsy was being conducted Sunday.
 

