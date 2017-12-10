Man arrested after Appleton police officer dragged along car

Authorities have arrested a Menasha man for dragging an Appleton police officer alongside his car over the weekend.

The officer was on foot patrol when authorities say he noticed the 46-year-old man driving recklessly and speeding inside a parking ramp Saturday evening.

Police say the officer tried to get the driver to stop, but he kept going. When the man stopped his car and was told to shut it off, police say he refused.

When the officer reached in, police say the man accelerated and dragged the officer. The officer freed himself and was treated for minor injuries.

Officers arrested the man when he parked in the ramp and tried to run away. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports he was treated at a hospital for an injury and released to police.

