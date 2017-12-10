Ice fishers finally hitting Lake Wausau

Ice fishers headed out on Lake Wausau Sunday, as waterways slowly begin to ice over in north central Wisconsin.

The fishermen Newsline 9 spoke with said they were having some luck with pike and walleye.

"We've been out here above the dam for a few hours since this morning, we caught a small pike and about a 32 in. pike," said Matt Otradovec, an ice fisherman.

Otradovec said he's been fishing for years and expected more but going home with something was better than nothing.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says to always use your best judgment before heading out on any ice.