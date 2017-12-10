Ice fishers finally hitting Lake Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ice fishers finally hitting Lake Wausau

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Ice fishers headed out on Lake Wausau Sunday, as waterways slowly begin to ice over in north central Wisconsin. 

The fishermen Newsline 9 spoke with said they were having some luck with pike and walleye. 

"We've been out here above the dam for a few hours since this morning, we caught a small pike and about a 32 in. pike," said Matt Otradovec, an ice fisherman.

Otradovec said he's been fishing for years and expected more but going home with something was better than nothing.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says to always use your best judgment before heading out on any ice. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.