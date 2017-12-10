Winter weather affects Northwoods businesses

Although it was seasonably warm for a while, the winter weather is finally paying a visit to the Northwoods and stores in Minocqua are hoping it will bring big business.

"We've seen a dramatic decrease in sales just from the lack of snow I guess, but maybe a week ago or so business has picked up," said Jonathan Korb, a sales associate at BJ's Sportshop. "Since we sell snowshoes and skis and jackets and cold weather stuff, our sales are directly affected by it."

Bait shops also depend on chilly temperatures for customers.

"Kind of off to a little bit of a late start but got this cold weather. We're starting to get a little bit of business and we've got some snow too. We're getting some more people that enjoy the snow up here but the cold weather's helped a lot," said Doug Smith, a Rollie & Helen's Musky Shop employee. "The lakes are now starting to get safe. Some are still a little bit iffy but the majority of lakes now you can actually get out there and drill some holes."

Business owners said they are crossing their fingers that temperatures only get lower.

"The week before Christmas and then the week after Christmas gets really busy when people actually spend a whole week and that's when the ice fishermen from out of town or the people that have homes up here will open them up for the holidays and that'll be our busiest time," Smith said.

The holidays are always Minocqua's biggest shopping time of year because of its heavily tourist-based economy.