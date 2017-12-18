Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Plumbing trucks broken into

WESTON (WAOW) - Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.

The thefts occurred during the overnight hours of Nov. 16-17, and investigators estimate the loss at about $1,100, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said. The thieves cut off locks to gain access to the goods.

Because PGA Plumbing sits near state Highway 29, literally on the shoulder of the road, Ruechel hopes someone spotted the thieves at work.

"There is a lot of traffic here and maybe someone saw traffic or lights late at night that would be suspicious," Ruechel said.

If you have information about who may have committed this theft or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.



Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.