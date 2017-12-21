UPDATE: Students earn pizza party after raising money for humane society

UPDATE: Students at Mosinee Elementary School earned a pizza party after raising money for the Humane Society of Marathon County.

The HSMC and pitbull Meatball were invited to attend!

The students were able to sponsor the adoption fees of eight pets.

****

Students with special needs in Mosinee helped out some needy pets.

Children in Valerie Janikowski's class at Mosinee Elementary School made bird seed ornaments. They sold the ornaments for $2 each and gave the money to the Marathon County Humane Society.

That money helped sponsor eight pets there, and the project helped the students learn a few very important lessons.

"I think it's huge for these special needs kids to do a community project, because we worked on so many different skills," Janikowski said. "And they worked on the true meaning of giving."

The students raised a total of $800 for the humane society.