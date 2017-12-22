UPDATE: Missing Marathon Co. inmate found in northwoods - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Missing Marathon Co. inmate found in northwoods

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: A missing Marathon County inmate out on work release has been apprehended in Vilas County, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Sierra Thoms was taken into custody by the Lac Du Flambeau Police Department. She is being held in the Oneida County Jail.

----

The search is on for a missing inmate who did not return to the Marathon County Jail.

Sierra Thoms was supposed to return from Huber on Thursday, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

She was serving a one year sentence for "misappropriation of personal identification." 

Thoms is not considered a danger to the public. 

Officials say she may have ties in the Vilas County area.

If you know anything about her location, call 715-261-1200.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.