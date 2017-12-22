UPDATE: Missing Marathon Co. inmate found in northwoods

UPDATE: A missing Marathon County inmate out on work release has been apprehended in Vilas County, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Sierra Thoms was taken into custody by the Lac Du Flambeau Police Department. She is being held in the Oneida County Jail.

----

The search is on for a missing inmate who did not return to the Marathon County Jail.

Sierra Thoms was supposed to return from Huber on Thursday, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

She was serving a one year sentence for "misappropriation of personal identification."

Thoms is not considered a danger to the public.

Officials say she may have ties in the Vilas County area.

If you know anything about her location, call 715-261-1200.