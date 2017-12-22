'Pay Away The Layaway' spreads Christmas joy to shoppers in Cudahy

Eleven families with outstanding layaway balances got a huge Christmas boost Wednesday. Their bills were paid off.

"Everyone's layaway will be covered by us today, so there's not one winner; we are all winners here," Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton said.

Middleton made the surprise announcement at the K-Mart in Cudahy on Thursday afternoon. All 11 families thought they were competing for the final prize, but Middleton made sure everyone went home with all their gifts paid for.

The national non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway paid for more than $2,000 worth of gifts that these families put on hold at the K-mart.

"Awesome! I feel so blessed," Katherine Spencer said. Katherine and her husband, Joseph, have six grandchildren. They put about $200 of toys on their layaway list, but now it’s all paid off. The Spencers were shocked to learn the news.

"This is not true, this is not true," Spencer said. "I had to pinch myself. I had to take my coat off I was sweating. It was just amazing especially something like this out the blue."

Pay Away the Layaway is a nonprofit organization, and this holiday season, it will pay of $50,000 worth of merchandise for people all over the country.

"It’s a blessing from God, you know what I mean? It’s just a blessing it has to be," Spencer said.

You can donate to the program at https://payawaythelayaway.org