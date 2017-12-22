Man rams vehicles, crashes into Lambeau Field storage area

A former employee of a company that provides food services to Lambeau Field rammed his vehicle into other vehicles in the parking lot and drove into a storage area inside the stadium, prompting a large police response Friday.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said the suspect is 20-year-old Green Bay man. It took police six minutes to arrest the suspect.

The report initially came in as an active shooter at Lambeau Field. Police say there were no guns involved.

WBAY-TV reports the man will face assault with a deadly weapon (car) charges. Police said more charges will likely come.

Five vehicles were damaged during the incident, but no people were hurt.

Smith said it started as a dispute between the suspect and another employee of the food services contractor. The suspect had been fired from the food service company earlier in the month.

The suspect showed up Friday at the Green Bay Police Department to make a complaint. About 20 minutes later he drove to Lambeau Field.

The suspect located the employee with whom he had the dispute in the southeast corner of Lambeau Field.

"That employee was seated in his vehicle," Smith said. "The suspect used his own vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle, driving that vehicle into another van that was parked in front of him."

The victim got out of his vehicle. The suspect chased him through the parking lot down to a ramp in the loading dock area.

"At some point, the suspect drove his vehicle down the ramp, up a ramp that leads into Lambeau Field, not onto the playing field, but in the storage rooms nearby, and crashed his vehicle into a storage room," Smith said.

The vehicle is still in the building. Bomb squad technicians and Hazmat teams were called to search the vehicle.

The area will remain closed off until the investigation is complete. Chief Smith calls it a "very large crime scene."

Smith said the incident will not impact Saturday's Packers-Vikings game.

"There's absolutely nothing with tomorrow's game that's going to be affected at all," Smith said. "Obviously, whenever we have an incident like this, and before every game, we review all our procedures, we meet with all the involved agencies to talk about anything that's changed. Obviously, this is going to be a topic of discussion for us tomorrow. But nothing's going to happen and I can assure you that tomorrow's going to be as safe as any other game at Lambeau."

At no time was Lambeau Field locked down during the incident.

"The Atrium was still open, the food service areas were still open, the Packers Pro Shop was still open, we didn't shut that down and we really didn't see a need to shut that down," Smith said. "And we really didn't see a need to evacuate out of the rest of the stadium as well."

Witnesses tell WBAY-TV that someone was driving erratically in the parking lot.

A photo from the scene shows a van on top of cars in the parking lot.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

I'm working inside the stadium and was just told to stay out of the loading dock area by team security. https://t.co/bz9gVqFlnf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 22, 2017

It would appear the situation at Lambeau Field has been calmed. Source said a former stadium worker — not in the football department — tried to gain access through the loading dock. Local police expected to be address the media soon. https://t.co/iaj4tbyZNF — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 22, 2017

The Brown County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is at the scene.

Green Bay Police were called to Lambeau Field at about 1:07 p.m.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Our sister station WBAY-TV reached out to the Packers for comment.