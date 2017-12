Packers wide receiver and return man Trevor Davis will join Pack Attack one more time Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for the show as well.

Davis was a regular guest during the season this year.

He's had a solid first season as the team's punt-returner, highlighted by a 65-yard return a few weeks ago against the Browns.

The return helped set the Packers up for the game-tying touchdown before they eventually won in overtime.

Because Monday is Christmas Day, the show will be live Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes. Come on down, or catch it live on Newsline 9.