Downtown Wausau shops thriving despite online sales spike

While online sales continue to increase, stores in Downtown Wausau are staying competitive this holiday season.

Experts say downtown boutique areas provide a unique experience to shoppers that goes beyond just the shopping cart.

"Offering some third places," said Elizabeth Brodek, the executive director of the Wausau River District. "If you think first place is home, second place is work -third place is a bar, restaurant, cafe, somewhere you go hang out with your friends."

A boutique landscape also offers a different kind of store.

"We see trends for the local, the unique and the eclectic and that's stuff you can't procure online," said Brodek. "So the brick and mortar stores that do those things are doing really well."