Drivers in Wausau may soon be able to pay their parking meter with their cellphone.

The city's Finance Committee passed a measure letting drivers pay for parking through an app.

Finance Director Maryanne Groat said it will be more convenient because people can pay for extra time as they go, instead of having to go back to their cars to feed their meters.

However, meters will still be there for those who wish to use them. Meters will also be updated next year to allow for credit card payment.

The app still have to be approved by the full city council.