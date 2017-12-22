Wausau West's Maddie Schires notches 1,000th career point

On Thursday night, Tom Weinkauf had no idea.

During a blowout win against Rhinelander, the Wausau West first year girls basketball coach removed his starters late in the game when the score got out of hand.

Luckily, junior Tess Hauer spoke up insisting Weinkauf re-enter star guard Maddie Schires.

"People were looking at me funny," the coach recalled. "She ended up having 999 points when I took her out of the game."

"I just didn't know she was that close."

Not even 30 seconds later, Schires had returned and drilled a 3-pointer, reaching the 1,000-point milestone.

"It was really exciting to end it on a three-pointer because that's how i started my career," the junior guard said. "My first (career) points were on a three and to get (my) 1,000th (that way) was really exciting."

Just 10 games into her junior year the Division I recruit now wants to pass Jasmin Samz's school record.

"My next goal is to (surpass) Jasmin's record. I want to show that we are both great players at Wausau West."

Schires, who has already verbally committed to play at Youngstown State University, is averaging just under 24 points per game. Her unselfishness makes her coach even more proud of the player and person she is.

"She leads us in points but she's also probably high up there in assists too," Weinkauf said.

"That's the mark of a good player."