Wausau West's Maddie Schires notches 1,000th career point

Drew Blair dropped 34 points Friday night as SPASH took care of business on the road, defeating Wisconsin Rapids 71-53. In the process, the Northwest Missouri State pledge surpassed his 1,000th career point.More >>
Wausau West star guard Maddie Schires surpassed 1,000 points for her career on Thursday night.More >>
Thursday's area local prep scores.More >>
Some of the areas best high school football talent have made it official. Four prospects signed their National Letter of Intent to play Division I football.More >>
D.C. Everest junior Zion Turner scored 39 points Tuesday as the Evergreens topped Wausau West 83-64.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Friday's high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports OfficeMore >>
Zach Mueller, who was the VFA West Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first team all-state selection, has been named the top football player in the Wausau metro area.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
