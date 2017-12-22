Merrill woman cries happy tears at Wausau Salvation Army Holiday Dinner

The annual holiday dinner at the Salvation Army returned to Wausau Friday, a tradition carried out by Riiser Energy to fill stomachs and warm hearts.

"The people that come here on a regular basis, it becomes part of their family, so being able to spend time with their family is important," said Salvation Army Lt. Donna Thammavongsa.

One woman named Dawn Aleman came from Merrill for the R-Store Christmas Dinner.

"I'm really having a lot of fun today with my friend Debbie," said Aleman.

She had a fulfilling meal before her holiday vacation.

"I'm going over by my mom's house in Neenah," Aleman said.

But one person won't be with her and her mom this Christmas. Aleman's dad passed away last year. She could barely hold back tears when she talked about how grateful it makes her to have her Salvation Army family.

Newsline 9 asked her, "how does it make you feel?"

Aleman finally managed to choke up a response.

"Happy," she said. "It's really nice."

So many people showed up to the event this year, there was a line out the door.

"For a couple years we haven't had to really try to make sure we got everybody in and this year we had to tell people 'squish down and sit next to your neighbor' so we could get everybody in," said R-Store representative, Rachel Boehlen. "Just kind of make everybody's Christmas a little brighter and give them a present or two and just let them enjoy themselves."

The last guest to arrive was the guest of honor, Santa Claus, filling the room with holiday cheer with children smiling from ear to ear.

"It's a little special because usually, we don't have the tablecloths and the special flowers and the special decorations that they put the thought into," said Lt. Thammavongsa.

There are two days left to volunteer for or donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.