Holiday travel traffic increasing at CWA

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
MOSINEE (WAOW) -

Friday marks one of the busiest travel days of the year and the Central Wisconsin Airport is feeling the holiday rush.

CWA said there haven't been any delayed flights recently due to weather and they predict flights will continue to run smoothly for a while now. 

Brian Grefe, the CWA Airport Director said there are still some flights available for last-minute travelers.

"Check early, that's the main message I give. Check all of our airlines and you probably won't find any great deals now through the holiday season, if you haven't purchased already, but coming up into January I know there are some phenomenal prices out of CWA," said Grefe. 

Grefe said right now the number of flights has not increased but the amount of people on flights has.

