Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys basketball handles Rapids; Drew Blair surpasses 1,000th career point

Drew Blair dropped 34 points Friday night as SPASH took care of business on the road, defeating Wisconsin Rapids 71-53. In the process, the Northwest Missouri State pledge surpassed his 1,000th career point.

"It feels good," Blair said. "I'm thankful for my family, teammates and coaches. It's awesome, I'm grateful. Hopefully there's more to come."

Despite averaging nearly 40 points per game this year, Blair doesn't feel his outside game is clicking right now.

"I'm just taking it how it comes during the game," he said. "I'm not shooting any outside shots right now my shot isn't feeling that great right now. But I'm getting to the rim and trying to get to the free throw line. That's where the easiest ones come."

"He's a tremendous player, specifically offensively," head coach Scott Anderson said. "He can score in so many different ways. The team was happy for him and proud of him afterwards."

BOYS BASKETBALL

Antigo 77, Crandon 43

Mosinee 82, Waupaca 53

Stevens Point 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 73, Phillips 64

D.C. Everest 62, Hudson 53

Marathon 55, Assumption 45

Merrill 65, Mosinee 42

Newman Catholic 60, Edgar 36

Rib Lake 51, Athens 46

Stevens Point 88, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 72