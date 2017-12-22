Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys basketball handles Rapids; Drew - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys basketball handles Rapids; Drew Blair surpasses 1,000th career point

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -

Drew Blair dropped 34 points Friday night as SPASH took care of business on the road, defeating Wisconsin Rapids 71-53. In the process, the Northwest Missouri State pledge surpassed his 1,000th career point. 

"It feels good," Blair said. "I'm thankful for my family, teammates and coaches. It's awesome, I'm grateful. Hopefully there's more to come."

Despite averaging nearly 40 points per game this year, Blair doesn't feel his outside game is clicking right now.

"I'm just taking it how it comes during the game," he said. "I'm not shooting any outside shots right now my shot isn't feeling that great right now. But I'm getting to the rim and trying to get to the free throw line. That's where the easiest ones come."

"He's a tremendous player, specifically offensively," head coach Scott Anderson said. "He can score in so many different ways. The team was happy for him and proud of him afterwards." 

BOYS BASKETBALL

   Antigo 77, Crandon 43

   Mosinee 82, Waupaca 53

   Stevens Point 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

   Abbotsford 73, Phillips 64

   D.C. Everest 62, Hudson 53

   Marathon 55, Assumption 45

   Merrill 65, Mosinee 42

   Newman Catholic 60, Edgar 36

   Rib Lake 51, Athens 46

   Stevens Point 88, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 72

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.