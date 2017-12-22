Plover girl and father spend Fridays ringing bells for Salvation Army

Ava Frederiksen started ringing Salvation Army bells at age 6; she is now 11 and has no plans of stopping the tradition.



She and her father spend six Fridays a year ringing the bells together.

"I really like doing it every year for Christmas," said Ava Frederiksen. "It just makes me feel really good."

Marc Frederiksen, Ava's father, says the tradition started because he works at the Shopko in Plover.

"Every time I walk out for lunch or for coming to work, going to work I'm seeing the bell being rung and a lot of time not being rung," he said. "So I thought 'let's ring the bells.' "

At first Ava didn't find the bell ringing all that enjoyable, but time and a trip to the Salvation Army Hope Center changed her mind.

"We saw all the people there and they were eating food and having a good time," said Ava.

Her father said they talked to families staying at the shelter. It was an opportunity to see where the money they raised went and who it helped.

"It's amazing how many people give too," added Ava's father. "You know, everybody stops. Almost everybody stops or will say they'll stop on the way out and it's not just dollars and cents. It's fives and tens and it's just really neat."

"Like it's not about having service," said Ava. "It's just about making people feel really good for the holidays."