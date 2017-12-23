Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around

MADISON (AP) -

Dairy experts say Wisconsin farmers need to tip the scales of supply and demand back into their favor in order to get better prices but producers are unsure of what methods to take.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that producers don't agree which side of the equation they should focus on.

Gordon Speirs is a dairy farmer from Brillion. He says he believes the industry should find new markets to address the growth in production. Speirs says holding back on production is a lost opportunity.

Darin Von Ruden is a dairy farmer from Westby. He says producers should focus on creating a stable market in the U.S. Von Ruden says prices would stabilize if the industry had more control over the amount of milk produced.
 

