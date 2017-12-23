One arrested after Oneida Co. pursuit - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One arrested after Oneida Co. pursuit

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -

One person is in custody after running from police during a traffic stop.

Wisconsin State Patrol said they tried pulling over a car for an equipment violation on Highway 8 near US 51 before the driver sped off.

Police chased the car, and the driver lost control and crashed on Mail Route Road near Klaver Drive. 

The driver ran off before being arrested by officers.

The driver is charged with fleeing an officer, criminal trespassing, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, possession of marijuana and traffic violations.

Nobody was hurt.

