Kohl's in Rib Mountain open 24 hours before Christmas day

It is the final rush before Christmas day and holiday shoppers are doing their best to mark off their lists.

"Merry Christmas!" exclaimed Tessa Ostrem, a young girl shopping with her mother and sisters.

Christmas presents are on everybody's mind but it can be tough to remember everything.

"I thought I was done with my Christmas shopping this year but I had to come back for a few things," said Amy Lund, a mother shopping for her children. "Just some last minute things, we just got back from a cruise so that was their big Christmas present and now we're just getting a few stocking stuffers."

If there is something you forgot, Kohl's in Rib Mountain is open for 24 hours straight until Sunday at 6 p.m.

"I think it's a good thing," said Tessa's sister, Sky.

The Ostrem family was shopping for Christmas dresses.

Sky liked her dress a lot, she said, "It's like a white-ish top and it's spaghetti strap and it has a skirt kind of bottom."

The girls will be wearing their dresses, Tessa said, "Visiting family and seeing people that we haven't seen in a while."

Lund and her family will be visiting family for the holidays as well.

"We're going to visit my mom and my dad and we're going to church," Lund said.

Holiday pressure can take its toll but Kohl's is offering plenty of time before or after work.

"It's fantastic for the shoppers because some of us work late, we need to get to the store and get some last minute Christmas shopping out of the way," said Jim Schrader, a customer who picked out a gift for his wife with his son. "We got her a Wiener dog sweater."

Other stores are also lending a hand to last-minute shoppers. Walmart is open until 6 p.m. Sunday and Target until 10 p.m.