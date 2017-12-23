Wausau YMCA offered holiday work out classes free with donation to a cause

People at the Woodson YMCA on Saturday were staying healthy for the holidays for a good cause.

About 100 people signed up for this year's "Santa Jam" under the one condition that they donate food to the homeless and hungry.

They worked out to Christmas music surrounded by festive holiday lights.

"90 minutes of different aerobics taught by our instructors, perfect for every level of ability. It was free for members and non-members if they brought in a non-perishable food donation that we're going to give to neighbor's place," said Melissa Hoffman, an employee at the Wausau Woodson YMCA.

Hoffman also said it's perfect for people who have family in town that want to squeeze in a workout without a gym membership.