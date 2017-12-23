ONE ON ONE: Rep. Pat Snyder tackles issues in central Wisconsin

State Representative Pat Snyder stopped by the Newsline 9 studio on Saturday to tackle some of the biggest issues facing our state, and central Wisconsin.

Last week, Newsline 9's Daniel Keith sat down with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Saturday, he spoke with the Republican Representative of the 85th Assembly District.

Below is a transcript of that interview:

There's a new tax code coming in. Could that GOP tax plan, the overhaul, affect state codes?

[State leaders] haven't got the total details. There is a possibility that the federal guidelines could actually affect our state income taxes, causing them to be raised. If that's the case, we will get legislation in place to correct that. Match up somehow with the new federal guidelines to make sure that with these new guidelines our state taxes remain at the levels they are.

Governor Scott Walker repealing that moratorium with mining, especially in our area, Marathon County and Taylor County. What's your take on that?

I'm always pro-business for new jobs and stuff like that, but the way the bill was written, I just couldn't get behind it. I was one of six republicans that voted no. Then senator Jerry Petrowski got involved and he added some amendments that I believe will really protect the area over by the [Eau Claire Dells]. It won't go into effect for six months, so that will allow our county, and as well as our local townships, ability to zone and ordinance.

Do you think there's a clean way to harvest those precious metal?

I do. Stay far away from the water table.

Newsline Nine's Brianna Hollis has uncovered a lot about what's going on inside Lincoln Hills. How concerning are the reports and what is the future of Lincoln Hills?

I think we somehow need to, if we're going to have Lincoln Hills there, do something with more of the violent population. Sometimes kids are there until they're 18 or 19 before they go to the state adult prison. So if there's somehow a way to remove that super violent element, and be able to keep it [as] rehabilitation for the kids that are maybe more minor offenses.

Can the guards up there, with the right training, can they turn these violent kids' lives around?

You know, that's a good question. Probably going to take some psychiatric help as well. But a lot also depends on the kids.

