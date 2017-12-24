Construction begins on gas station destroyed in riots

The owner of a Milwaukee gas station that went up in flames during riots over a police shooting last year has started to rebuild.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that construction on the BP station began in late November. A completion date has not been set. The station's owner, Pakhar Singh, was at the site this week watching the work.

The gas station burned in August 2016 during unrest after Officer Dominique Heegan-Brown fatally shot Sylville Smith during a foot chase.

Heegan-Brown was acquitted of any wrongdoing in the shooting but he was fired in October 2016 after he was charged with sexual assault in a separate case.