Little-known rule has teams demanding Rodgers' release

NFL teams are upset that the Green Bay Packers placed Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve and are complaining that the team should have to release him, according to ESPN.

League rules say that a player needs to have suffered a new injury that would sideline him at least six weeks in order to be placed on injured reserve. If that is not the case, the team is forced to release the player once he is healthy.

Teams do not expect the league to force the Packers to release Rodgers, according to the ESPN report.

Rodgers was activated off injured reserve on Dec. 11 and played in the Packers' Dec. 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. He was placed back on injured reserve on Dec. 19. Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy described Rodgers as "sore" and said he was in "rest and recovery mode."

NBC reported during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings that Rodgers would have a bone scan in a month and then resume his workout routine.

The Packers are eliminated from playoff contention, at 7-8; they will finish their 2017 season Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Detroit Lions.