One person was severely injured after their SUV rolled over on Highway 10 in Waupaca County Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the Township of Farmington at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the SUV was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when it went into the median, rolled over, and hit another car in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the SUV was severely injured after the crash. The other driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.