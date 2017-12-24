Ice fishers hit Lake Wausau on Christmas Eve

As temperatures drop, more and more ice fishers are joining in on a winter favorite in North Central Wisconsin.

Ice fishers were enjoying the winter sport this holiday on Lake Wausau.

"It's a little colder and with it being Christmas Eve there's not a lot of people out so it's rather nice. You don't have to hurry and try to get to a good spot," said Michael Knudsen, an ice fisherman. "It's been rather slow. I haven't had any bites today so I'm going to try a different spot."

Although the fishermen we spoke to this morning weren't having a lot of luck, there was still a handful hitting the waters.

"Next I'm going to go down by Eagle's nest and try on Lake Wausau there," said Knudsen. "Ice is rather nice, six and a half inches thick when I checked yesterday. Still a little too early to drive on and I wouldn't bring a permanent shack onto it but some people have already."

The state Department of Natural Resources advises everyone to use caution.

"When I don't see a lot of people like this it means the ice is not safe, but I'm a fisherman so I've got to be out here," said Toulee Vue, another fisherman out on the ice. "Whoever comes out here, make sure you're in a safe spot, safe area, it's got to be about five or six inches for me to walk on it."

According to the DNR, it's better to be safe than sorry about falling through.

"I don't know how far I'm going to go out there yet but it's got to be safe," Vue said.

The DNR also said to bring an experienced partner ice fishing with you if you are new to the sport.