Holiday fun at Sylvan Hill

Some Central Wisconsin families spent their Christmas Eve snow tubing in Wausau.

The holiday and cold weather did not seem to hold anyone back on winter fun at Sylvan Hill.

The Linson family is in town from Illinois and Sunday was their first time at the area winter staple.

"I've tubed in New Hampshire before, there's this really big driveway we go down because we have a tube, but otherwise, first time," said young Navian Linson.

Children put on their warmest winter gear to take on the steep hill.

Sylvian hill is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.