2 sheriff's deputies shot in northern Virginia

STERLING, Va. (AP) -

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred on Hollow Mountain Place in Sterling. WRC-TV in Washington reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the deputies were shot while responding to a domestic dispute.

The office said on Twitter that while the injuries were serious they are not expected to be life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody.

No more information was immediately available.
 

