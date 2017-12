A Walworth woman died in a Waushara County crash the day before Christmas.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eileen Gay was driving southbound on I-39 near Plainfield when she lost control of her vehicle and went into a ditch. The vehicle flipped and she was thrown from it.

Official say, the 47-year-old was flown to the hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.