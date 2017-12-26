"Magic Potty" captures imagination, serves great cause for residents in Lee's Summit neighborhood

A brand new holiday attraction in Lee's Summit is getting a lot of attention - and it serves the same purpose as the city's famed "magic tree."

A portable commode left behind from a highway construction site has been dubbed the "Magic Potty."

The outhouse was placed out there for road crews working a stretch of Blue Parkway. After the job was over, the potty was left right by a Lee's Summit home.

As a joke, the family placed strands of Christmas lights on it and it captured the Christmas spirit so well, people started stopping by to take selfies.

That's when a family placed a donation bin outside and started collecting canned goods.

In a matter of days, they filled up their garage and they say they averaged a barrel full of donations for Coldwater of Lee's Summit.

They've also collected coats and money.

"The kids race to the barrel every day to see what's in it," said Troy Jackson, who decorated the potty. "Every day they're checking on it, running over to the barrel. It's been fun to not park my car in the garage because of all this food. It's been a lot of fun. It's been a blast."

The family says a few days ago, the company who rents out the potty actually did come to retrieve it, but when they saw what the family was doing with it, they agreed to let it stay until after Christmas.