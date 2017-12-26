Woman arrested after urinating in Madison bar, hitting several people

MADISON (WKOW) --- Two people were arrested after a disturbance at a Madison bar. Police say one of the people involved in the disturbance urinated inside the bar.

Police said the incident started just before 1 a.m. Monday at Genna's Lounge in the 100 block of W. Main Street, then proceeded down to the 300 block of W. Main Street.

Police said a 27-year-old woman had urinated on the floor inside the bar and created a disturbance. A 56-year-old man, who was with the woman, also punched an employee of the bar who follow the man down W. Main Street. The woman also scratched and battered several others people.

Both were taken to jail for charges of battery, disorderly conduct and depositing human waste.