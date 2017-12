The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department spent Tuesday morning battling a house fire on Cedar Avenue.

According to authorities, the family was able to get out without assistance from firefighters, but one adult was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for shortness of breath due to smoke inhalation.

A cat and a turtle died in the fire.

Fire officials say, the bitter cold made it more difficult to fight the fire.

They believe the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.