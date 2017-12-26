Lambeau Field incident suspect named, on lock up list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have confirmed the name of a man accused of ramming vehicles and chasing a man in the Lambeau Field parking lot Friday.

Officers say Chay Vang, 40, was arrested Friday after he drove down a ramp and crashed his vehicle into a storage area at Lambeau Field.

A Brown County Jail lock up list shows Vang is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The list shows Vang is facing four charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Police say Vang, a former employee of a company that provides food services to the Packers, drove to Lambeau Field Friday afternoon in search of a former co-worker with whom he had a dispute.

"That employee was seated in his vehicle. The suspect used his own vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle, driving that vehicle into another van that was parked in front of him," said Police Chief Andrew Smith.

The victim got out of his car. The suspect chased him through the parking lot, then down a ramp in the loading dock area.

"At some point, the suspect drove his vehicle down the ramp -- up a ramp that leads into Lambeau Field, not onto the playing field, but in the storage rooms nearby -- and crashed his vehicle into a storage room," Smith said.

Five vehicles were damaged during the incident, but no people were hurt.

The report initially came in as an active shooter at Lambeau Field. Police say there were no shots fired and no weapon was located.