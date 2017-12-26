Medical College resident took own life after SWAT response

A doctor at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College took his life after an incident that required a late Monday night SWAT response, officials said.

Dr. Wayne Hendrix, 43, pointed a weapon at another employee at about 10:30 p.m. Monday and also threatened to shoot himself, a statement from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

Hendrix, of New Berlin, was found dead inside a room of the facility after officials evacuated a portion of the building and performed a search. He was found barricaded in a room and did not respond to negotiation attempts, the statement said.

A medical examiner gave the official time of death as 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Hendrix remained on the Medical College of Wisconsin's resident rosteras of 1 p.m. It indicated that he was an anesthesiologist who earned his degree at the University of Utah.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-TALK, provides around-the-clock support for people at risk of harming themselves. The help is free and confidential.