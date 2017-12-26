Rosie O'Donnell's Christmas message to Paul Ryan: 'U will go straight to hell'

Actress Rosie O'Donnell called Wisconsin congressman and House Speaker Paul Ryan a "fake altar boy" who will "go to hell" in a Christmas Day message posted to Twitter.

"Paul Ryan - Don't talk about Jesus after what you just did to our nation," O'Donnell's message began, referring to the just-signed-into-law tax reform bill. "You will go straight to hell. You screwed up, fake altar boy."

Her message was appended with the hashtag "JudasMuch" in a reference to the apostle known for his betrayal of Jesus.

paul ryan - don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation - u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

What seemed to draw her ire was a quote and video Ryan shared two days earlier from his remarks at the 53rd U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Capitol's west lawn.

"At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior," he said.

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

O'Donnell caused another Twitter controversy last week when she offered $2 million each to Republican senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins with pleas that they would oppose the tax bill.