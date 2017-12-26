Holiday returns keep Wausau stores busy after Christmas

After spending Christmas Day off, employees are back to work on Tuesday in Wausau.

According to Karl Beilfuss, store manager of Mills Fleet Farm, the day after Christmas is a popular day for customers to come in and return and exchange gifts they received.

"We're very busy at our check out areas as well as our return counter for folks coming in," Beilfuss said.

Managers said the highest traffic happens when they first open their doors and in the evenings when people get off work. They said no matter how busy it gets they're always prepared.

"We make sure we have lots of back up cashiers during this time," said Front End Operator Jordyn Londerville.

Store leaders recommend customers to also come prepare to help make the process go smoothly.

"Make sure you have your receipts and make sure you have you driver's licenses," Londerville said.

Beilfuss said the slow pace after the holiday rush is always a good break for the employees.