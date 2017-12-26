Local Red Kettle Campaign struggles to meet its goal

As the holidays come to an end, local charities find themselves short in donations.

The Salvation Army in our area found a 20 to 25 percent decrease in this year's Red Kettle Campaign.

Field Representative Tom Bremer said he suspects more people are donating more towards national charities instead of local ones.

"We had the natural disasters in Texas, Florida Keys, and the California wild fires," Bremer said. "It does help meet the needs for those individuals, but once again we have needs close to home too."

Salivation Army Lt. Donna Thammavongsa said Marathon County only met 75 percent of its goal.

"We were shy a few thousand dollars this year," Thammavongsa said.

The Salvation Army directors say even though Christmas is over, the organization is always accepting donations.

You can find out how to donate on the Salvation Army website.