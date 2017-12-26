Marshfield family devastated after house is destroyed from fire

A Marshfield family woke up to smoke and flames around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on South Cedar Avenue.

Firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze in frigid temperatures.

The water from the hoses froze over the entire house.

"We're just going to try saving what we can and we're just going to have to go from there," said home owner, Sandra Pilsner.

While the family searches for a new place to live, they remain grateful they all made it out alive.

"My brother and my sister saved our lives pretty much and I couldn't imagine anything better than that," said Darlene Behselich, Pilsner's daughter.

The Marshfield Fire Department said the cold weather makes it harder for the firefighters because equipment and gear freezes right away.

"With all of the wind chills, the minute you walk out of the building our face masks are freezing up, our microphones and the keys don't work on our radios," said Pete Winistorfer, of the Marshfield Fire Department. "It makes it very difficult."

While the house is standing for now, home owners said they were told to salvage everything they can in case it collapses.

According to Pilsner, a turtle and cat died in the fire.