Bitter cold hits central Wisconsin

The below zero temperatures are bittersweet, with some trying to stay inside and others happy to be outdoors.

Ice fishermen were out enjoying the cold, some brave enough to drive on the ice.

Newsline 9 Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew said temperatures were -17 degrees Tuesday morning and that wasn't even as cold as it felt.

"We had a couple of reports where it got down to 19 even 21 below zero this morning, officially I think Rhinelander got down to 20 below zero," Loew said. "We did have windchills cold enough for windchill warnings earlier today in the Northwoods. I think the lowest we saw in Rhinelander was 41 below zero windchill."

For those who enjoy other outdoor activities, like snowmobiling, they might need to wait a little longer.

"It's about 2 or 3 inches in Wausau and in the Northwoods a little bit deeper getting up to a foot deep so that's nice, if the snow was deeper we would be getting close to record low temperatures," Loew said. "Once we hit the middle of next week after new years day probably a bit milder trend, might not get back up to normal but maybe at least the high temperatures will be in the double digits instead of the single digits."