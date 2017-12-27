Compulsive video gaming to be recognized as mental health disord - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Compulsive video gaming to be recognized as mental health disorder

Playing video games too much and too often will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

"Gaming disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization in 2018.

Its symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games.

Another red flag is when someone chooses games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

Adding "gaming disorder" to the list means that it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.

