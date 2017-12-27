Complaint: Lambeau Field incident victim ran for his life; suspect charged

"I felt like my life was in danger." That's what a man told police after he was chased by a former co-worker in the parking lot of Lambeau Field last Friday.

A criminal complaint, obtained by our affiliate WBAY-TV, details what appears to have motivated 40-year-old Chay Vang to drive his car into another vehicle, chase two men through the parking lot, and drive into a warehouse area of the stadium.

The complaint states Vang intentionally rammed a vehicle in the parking lot that had been "occupied by two males whom Vang knows and blames for his termination from Delaware North."

Delaware North is a food service contractor for Lambeau Field.

A call came into the Green Bay Police Department at 1:07 p.m. reporting an active shooter situation at Lambeau Field. Officers arrived on scene to find Vang's vehicle inside the stadium.

Vang drove his car into a warehouse area used by Delaware North, the company that had fired Vang earlier in the month. He was arrested about six minutes after the call was placed to police.

Vang agreed to speak to investigators. He told them that he was "frustrated" because he couldn't find a job and the rent was due. He said he had been trying to find work but "had no offers."

Vang said he ended up at Lambeau Field that afternoon because he was looking for those who caused him to get fired from his job. He claimed three men were to blame for his termination.

Vang says saw a car in the parking lot with two of those former co-workers, who often ate lunch at that time, and "lost it."

One of the victims, a warehouse worker, told police that he saw Chay pull behind his vehicle and smash into the rear of the car. The men got out of the car, which was pushed under a parked van.

Surveillance footage from the stadium shows Vang chasing the two men with his vehicle, according to the complaint.

"I felt like my life was in danger so I began to run for my life towards the guard shack and gate," the victim told police. "I was yelling the whole time for the guard to call the cops. I ran down the ramp past the gate. Chay was chasing me with his car. I ran into the building and hid. I just felt scared for my life and thought that Chay was going to start shooting at people, but I never saw him with a weapon."

Vang told police that he didn't intend to hit the suspects, but he did want to scare them. Vang said he "wanted justice for himself" because no one was listening to him.

Vang told said he drove into the Delaware North storage area of Lambeau Field because "he wanted the managers to know it was their fault."

A victim told police Vang had been fired because he got into an argument with another victim in the warehouse. "I am aware that following this argument Chay was fired for being belligerent and cussing," reads the victim statement.

Five vehicles were damaged during the incident, but no people were hurt.

Seven charges have been filed against Vang: two counts of felony Recklessly Endangering Safety and five counts of Criminal Damage to Property.

Vang appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon. The court set bond at $10,000.